Congress leader targets Rajasthan Guv with series of tweets

Jaipur, July 28 : Amid the ongoing political controversy in Rajasthan, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Avinash Pandey on Tuesday had Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on his radar with a series of tweets with the hashtag #GetWellSoonGovernor.

Pandey in his seven tweets alleged that the Rajasthan Governor does not seem healthy with his biased thinking. Hence he should recover from the infection of unilateral thinking so that he can give his consent to convene an immediate assembly session to protect the Constitution and democracy with an impartial approach, thereby protecting the provisions of the Constitution.

Pandey started his tweet series with a tweet saying, Kalraj Mishraji, identified as a skilled administrator and a mature leader who respects political integrity, holds the dignified post of the Governor of Rajasthan. His image has always been that of an idealistic and religious leader.

But it is in the context of the crisis that has arisen in Rajasthan, that the Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra ji is adopting a full-hearted approach to fulfil the interests of a particular party, which is the common violation of the rules mentioned in our Constitution, he said.

In another tweet, he said, “From this it seems that the democracy of India is no longer governed by the provisions of rules and laws, but it is left to a special party. However, it is unconstitutional to sit holding constitutional positions and then follow the ideology of one particular party.”

“The country is fighting the corona epidemic. Rajasthan lacks financial support from the Centre. There are not enough rains in the state. The locusts have attacked 9 times in a month. The Governor should give his first priority to the issues of the Rajasthan Cabinet and not to any particular party.”

In his last tweet, he said, “I appeal to all of you, please share your opinion with #GetWellSoonGovernor from your social media handles,” and ended his tweet saying, “Dharam ki Jai ho adharam ka naash ho, satyamev jayate!”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.