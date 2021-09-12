Congress minority leader Osman Bin Mohammed creates awareness on Dalit Bandhu Scheme

Hyderabad: On the directives of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy, the Karwan Assembly Constituency Incharge Osman Bin Mohammed Alhajri along with the Constituency Co-ordinator Kailash Kumar on Saturday undertook a tour of the constituency and created awareness among the public about the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Jiyaguda Division’s Vinod Jugal and Darshan Kumar also made visits to the public homes and explain the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu.

Accompanying the Congress Minority leaders in the awareness program were Gudimalkapur division contested corporator Nagaram Venugoud, Gudimalkapur division President Darkar Prasad, Youth leader Rupesh Sahu, Prof.Mohammed, Salam Bin Ali Alhajri, Abdul Hajri, Mohammed Alhajri, Abdul Hafeez, Mohammed Fazlur Rahman and others.

Dalit Bandhu Scheme

The Telangana State Government has launched the nation’s biggest direct benefit transfer scheme called “Dalit Bandhu” to empower the Dalits across the State.

The welfare scheme will help Dalit families to begin entrepreneurship. Total 11,900 Dalit families will get a benefit of Rs.10 lakhs. The state government has stated the cash assistance amount is not a loan amount and it is not required to be repaid.

Initially, the government has sanctioned Rs.1,200 crores for the scheme. The Dalit Badhu scheme has been started as a pilot project in the Huzurabad assembly constituency in the Karimnagar district.