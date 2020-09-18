Congress MLA Seethakka arrested near Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya, aka Seethakka, was arrested from Pragati Bhavan on Friday for protesting against the “government’s attitude”over food grains were are reportedly getting damaged by heavy rain. The legislator, who represents the Mulugu assembly seat, said that the ossue of food grains in the state was not discussed in the assembly and the ruling TRS government was not paying attention to the issue of compensation to farmers for crops.

The Police arrested the MLA, who tried to enter Pragati Bhavan, the camp office of chief minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao, after which she was taken to the police station amid intense tensions. Seethakka also shouted at the policemen who laid their hands on her and was incensed that the police had been trying to silence the opposition for days. Seethakka also alleged that the Telangana government is “anti-farmer”.

The protest was held along with other leaders from the Congress”s Kisan Cell, and othr leaders were also taken into custody with the MLA on Friday. Seethakka, while lashing out at the state government, was also outraged that the state “did not even have the right to protest”, and added that the government was ignoring the demands of farmers.