Congress moves adjournment notice in LS on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Bank NPAs

New Delhi: The Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha on Thursday moved adjournment notice on the issue of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and NPAs of Banks.

Manickam Tagore in his notice said, “The UP Police SIT has highlighted the massacre of farmers was a preplanned conspiracy and not a negligent act.”

He said the SIT has recommended the addition or modification of charges against all accused.

On Wednesday, the Congress raised the issue in the House but was not allowed discussion.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also moved a notice on Bank non-performing assets (NPAs), “Least 8 banking unions have called for a strike on 16th and 17th of December, 2021 against the government’s attempts of privatisation in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Public Sector Banks serve as the backbone of the Indian economy, serving their welfare purpose, ensuring financial inclusivity for all & ensuring credit facilities to credit-starved sectors like village and cottage industries, agriculture, etc.

“There have been a lot of big corporate defaulters which have created NPAs in our public sector banks which the government, instead of tightening the laws against defaulters, allows them huge hair-cuts on repayment of loans through IBC leading to lakhs of crores of losses to the PSBs.

“This matter of government’s relentless attempts to weaken the PSBs is a matter of concern and needs urgent discussion in the House.”