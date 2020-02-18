Congress in no hurry to appoint Delhi unit chief

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Congress does not seem in a hurry to appoint its Delhi unit President, even as different contenders have begun to lobby for the post.

Following the poll drubbing the party received in the Delhi Assembly elections, there are various options that have to be weighed in, party sources said.

Congress interim in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil has not formally taken up the assignment handed to him last week, following the resignation of Subhash Chopra as the DPCC chief. Sources said he is waiting for a meeting with party senior leader PC Chacko to understand the working of the Delhi Congress.

Social media is meanwhile abuzz with former MLA Alka Lamba’s name as the next Delhi unit chief after her meeting with party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

While Alka Lamba, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the Congress, is a strong contender, former MLA and party candidate from Badli segment Devender Yadav is also in the race. Some Congress leaders are rooting for a Purvanchal face like Kirti Azad to woo migrant voters in the national capital.

Former Congress MPs Sandeep Dikshit, JP Agarwal and Ajay Maken could also be in contention, with the latter two earlier at the helm of the Delhi unit.

The party has to decide between young and experienced leaders, a Congress source pointed out.

The party, which had bagged 22 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls ended up with a less than 5 per cent vote share in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Congress leaders have blamed excessive polarisation among voters, due to which the party could not become their preferred choice.