Congress party lodges complaint with DGP against misleading news

Hyderabad: The congress Party today lodged a complaint against the misleading news reports stating that its party candidate from Dubbaka Assembly Constituency Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was joining other political party with the DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy.

A delegation of the Party leaders led by TPCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy met with the DGP and submitted their representation and urged him to take action against those who are responsible for the dissemination of the false news.

Speaking to media persons, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that rival party leaders TRS and the BJP had begun to circulate the false news report on social media by citing a famous news channel. He said that TV news channel had also denied the news reports.

He alleged that State Minister T. Harish Rao and BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao had hatched the conspiracy and circulated the video containing the false news as they were scared of losing the elections from Dubbaka.

He said that the election commission had disqualified a candidate after his victory for circulating similar false news. He said that they had also attached a copy of the Kerala high court on the issue.

Bhongir MP K. Venkat Reddy alleged that rival TRS and the BJP had come up with the fresh conspiracy after getting indications of the victory of the congress party candidate. He said that there was big truth in the news reports and added that they were condemning the false news.

Citing that some TV news channels have also forgotten their duty of telecasting genuine news, he warned the people of the state to be wary of such news channels.