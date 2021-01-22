Congress Party President election to be held in May

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 22nd January 2021 1:14 pm IST
New Delhi: The much-awaited organisational elections, including the post of Congress Party President, are likely to be held in May this year. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), chaired by the party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday discussed the modalities of the elections.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal read out the schedule sent by party’s Central Election Authority to Sonia Gandhi in which it was proposed that elections should be held in May after the conclusion of Assembly polls, said sources.

Other party members, including the leaders who wrote a letter earlier to the party interim president urging for organisational elections, endorsed the proposal.

The members agreed to the point that internal elections must be held after Assembly polls. The sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary Session will be held on May 29.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party President Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections.

A group of 23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding internal elections from block to the level of party chief and “full-time” active leadership. They had also demanded elections to CWC.

The party had subsequently called a CWC meeting in which Sonia Gandhi desired that elections must be held within six months.

