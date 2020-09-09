Congress protest thwarted by police in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 9 : Congress workers clashed with the police here on Wednesday night as they attempted to take out a candlelight march in protest against unemployment and other issues.

The Congress workers were also expressing their support to the ‘9 baje, 9 minute’ call when they were stopped by the police. Heated arguments followed after which the police managed to disperse the protesters and detained some of them.

The police spokesman, meanwhile, said that Congress workers were asked to disperse since Section 144 has been imposed in the state capital.

“Besides, the protesters were violating safety protocols including social distancing,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.