Congress releases 2nd list of candidates for Bengal polls

New Delhi, March 14 : The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the multi-phase West Bengal polls, with 34 names.

The Congress, which is contesting on 92 seats of the state’s 294 in alliance with the Left Front and the ISF, has so far announced 47 candidates.

The Congress list contains candidates for seats that will go to polls from the third to the final phase and includes Mainul Haque from Farakka, Rabin Ray from Tufanganj, Kamlesh Chatterjee from Bharatpur, and Manoj Chakraborty from Baharampur.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

