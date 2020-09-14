Congress set to oppose agri Bills in RS

New Delhi, Sep 14 : The Congress is trying to muster support to oppose the agri Bills in the Rajya Sabha which have also faced stiff opposition from farmers.

Setting the stage to oppose the bills, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet: “Modi government’s three black ordinances are attack on the farmer and farm labourers so that they do not get benefit of MSP so the farmer is compelled to sell their land to capitalist. This is another anti farmer conspiracy.”

The Congress may not be able to do much in the Lok Sabha but wants to stop the bills being passed in the upper house.

Rahul Gandhi is travelling abroad with his mother and party interim chief Sonia Gandhi for treatment but he is setting the agenda for the party.

The Congress is trying to get maximum support to oppose the bills and is mulling an idea to force the government to send these bills to a select committees for further deliberations.

Congress claims that there will be widespread support for the party’s stand and there are other issues in Parliament like draft EIA notification and airport privatisation.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce.

The Agriculture Minister further introduced the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 to provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner.

The Bill also replaces the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opposing the Bills said, “The first most important thing that we raised in today’s Parliament session was opposing the introduction of the ordinances and bills related to farmers, agriculture and the essential commodities.”

He said this is an ‘Act’ which will give freedom to corporates to “brutally exploit” farmers and take away the protection that the MSP and the various state Mandi Acts give them.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.