Congress slams former minority cell chief after he joins BJP

Panaji, Nov 19 : A day after the now former chairman of the Congress party’s minority cell in Goa, Urfan Mulla, formally joined the BJP and slammed the Opposition party for paying lip service to minority issues, state Congress president Girish Chodankar has hit back at him.

“If he had resigned on account of those issues and stayed out of politics without joining any party, whatever he said would have value. Now, he is just reading out from a script prepared by the BJP,” Chodankar told reporters.

On November 15, Mulla had resigned from organisational positions of chairman of the minority cell and party spokesperson, accusing the party of caring little about issues related to the minority community and disunity among the top leadership.

Mulla was sacked from the party the following day by Chodankar for anti-party activity and later joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

