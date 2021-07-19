Congress to KTR: Pay compensation to last year’s flood victims

Hyderabad: The Congress party demands implementation of flood relief announcement made by the TRS government last year.

The AICC spokesman Dr. Sravan wrote to the Minister of Information Technology and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao to implement Rs.10,000 monetary relief to last year’s flood victims as promised by the TRS Government prior to the GHMC elections.

The relief money distribution process was stopped due to the election. The Government had promised that the relief amount shall be released to the victims immediately after the election. The flood victims are still anxiously waiting for relief.

Dr. Sravan demanded to know the reasons behind the delay in releasing the monetary relief to 5 lakhs flood victims who are waiting for such relief since October 2020.

There are reports of irregularities in releasing flood relief compensation to the victims, Dr. Sravan said. Lakhs of families were affected due to the rain and flood who did not get any help from the Government.

Dr. Sravan alleged that Rs.10,000 relief amount was promised on the eve of the GHMC election which was stopped once the elections are over. He said that the properties worth about Rs.200 cr suffered losses within the limits of Greater Hyderabad.

The AICC spokesman demanded in his letter the immediate release of the compensation to last year’s flood victims. He also sought measures in expanding Nallahs and ending its illegal occupation on a war footing.

The people now began suffering difficulties with the onset of the current monsoon. A light spell of rain leads to flooding in the low-lying areas of the city. The Government failed to take proper measures to ensure draining of the rainwater, Dr. Sravan alleged in his letter.