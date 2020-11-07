Congress to participate in DDC polls in J&K

By Sheikh Qayoom

Jammu, Nov 7 : The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said on Saturday that the party will contest the District Development Council (DDC) polls beginning November 28.

JKPCC President G.A. Mir told a media conference here on Saturday, “We will not give a free hand to the BJP in the DDC polls. We have forwarded all our security concerns to the election authorities, who have assured us that these would be addressed.”

Mir also alleged that the recent delimitation of the DDC constituencies has been uneven.

“At some places the DDC constituency has one-and-a-half lakh population, while the population is just a few thousands in some other constituencies,” the JKPCC chief said.

He said the decision to participate in the DDC polls was taken after deliberations with all the party leaders at the district level in the Union Territory.

