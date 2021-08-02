Congress to ‘reconnect’ with minorities in Hyderabad: Waliullah

Hyderabad: The Congress is all set to chalk out a new strategy to “re-connect” with minority communities in the city. Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) minorities department chairman Sameer Waliullah today said that the grand old party is working towards it.

“The problems of Muslims, Christians and other minority communities in Telangana have multiplied under the TRS regime. These communities, including Muslims, constitute nearly 15% of the total population in Telangana. They are facing huge discrimination and utter neglect since 2014,” claimed Sameer Waliullah, in a media statement.

Waliullah said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy had pointed out several issues concerning Muslims and other minorities in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad. The problems, according to him, are not religion-specific, but region-specific.

“Housing, employment, education, civic amenities, safety, health, public transportation, drinking water, roads, etc., are among the major issues concerning the minorities of Hyderabad who constitutes nearly 50% of the total population. Since TRS Govt did not address these issues in the last seven years, the Congress party will evolve a strategy to raise these issues in an effective manner so as to seek their resolution from the government,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that said that huge promises were made to people living in the Greater Hyderabad area during last year’s GHMC elections. Waliullah claimed that lakhs of applications were collected from the poor the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, and also by the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on the promise of providing 2BHK houses after 2016 GHMC polls as well.

“However, all those applications were thrown in the dust bin once the elections were over. Similarly, thousands of people who suffered losses due to heavy rains were promised Rs. 10,000 compensation. Although the amount was too less compared to the actual losses, this amount too was not paid after the elections,” Waliullah added.