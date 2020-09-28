Congress trying to bring back leaders who had left

New Delhi, Sep 28 : After former party head of Jharkhand Ajoy Kumar rejoined the party on Sunday, the Congress is now trying to get back the other leaders who had deserted the party due to differences within the state units.

The Congress is trying to woo back Ashok Tanwar who quit the party last year over differences with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on ticket distribution during the state elections, but has not joined any party.

Sources in the Congress said the party is ready to take back all the leaders who want to come back barring those who have joined the BJP for personal gain. The sources asserted that both sides are keen on a truce.

However, Ashok Tanwar said, “He is not contemplating to rejoin the party” since what is the guarantee that the treatment meted out to him will not be repeated. Tanwar, once considered close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had been party president of Haryana for more than five years, but left the party in the run up to the Haryana Assembly elections.

Other leaders who are said to be keen to rejoin the party include former Congress President of Jharkhand Pradeep Balmuchu and Sukhdev Bhagat. Balmuchu had joined the AJSU and Bhagat the BJP.

Jharkhand State in-charge RPN Singh said, “I have not received any application” and refused to comment on it.

After the green signal from Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former IPS officer and ex-MP Ajoy Kumar rejoined the party on Sunday after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party and said that he was inspired by Rahul Gandhi.

“Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice and institutional capture, I was inspired by Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to the Congress,” he said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Welcome back @drajoykumar. You had never actually left as far as I was concerned.”

–IANS

miz/bg