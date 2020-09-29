Congress: Wakf Board chief Saleem is praising KCR to get MLC seat

Hyderabad:Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah on Saturday slammed Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem for showering praise on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for issuing GO Ms No 15 that promises protection of Wakf properties.

There is nothing new in GO Ms No 15 as the sale or transfer of Wakf properties is already banned as per the Central Wakf Act,” he said while pointing out that the Section 104-A of Central Wakf Act, 1995 states, “Prohibition of sale, gift, exchange, mortgage or transfer of Waqf property. Notwithstanding anything contained in this act or any other law of the time being in force or any Waqf deed, no person shall sell, gift, exchange, mortgage or transfer any movable or immovable property which is a Waqf property to any other person.” In a statement here on Saturday, Sameer Waliullah said that the latest GO was nothing but an attempt by CM KCR to divert people’s attention from the demolition of two mosques in the State Secretariat.

He said both the mosques in the Secretariat were Wakf properties and the State Government has illegally encroached upon them. It would have been ideal if the Chief Minister would’ve issued orders returning the possession of land belonging to the Secretariat mosques to the Wakf Board. Instead, he issued orders to implement something which is already in implementation,” he said.