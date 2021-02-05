Congress will support ‘Chakka Jam’ tomorrow: BS Hooda

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said his party will support the ‘Chakka Jam’ called by the farmers on February 6 in protest against the farm laws.

“Congress Party demands the repeal of the three farm laws. The party will support the ‘Chakka Jam’ called by the farmers on February 6,” Hooda told reporters here.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will hold a nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ (road blockade) on February 6 between 12-3 pm against the newly-enacted farm laws.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Kumari Selja said the party will hold district level and block level public outreach programme to raise the atrocities by the Central Government.

Interacting with media persons, Kumari Selja said, “The three black farm laws will disrupt not just the lives of farmers but also common people. The PDS system will be destroyed. The prices of petrol and diesel increased so much. So many farmers died during the protest but the Prime Minister did not speak a word on them.”

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.