Congress workers must stand with people in distress: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday asked party leaders and workers to help the people in this tough time of rising COVID-19 cases.

“Government is running from its responsibility so the Congress workers should help people with all civic precautions and guidelines,” she said in a virtual meet with district and city Presidents of the party.

Priyanka Gandhi has been critical of the UP government’s handling of the pandemic and shortage of beds, oxygen and essential drugs and has written to Chief Minister to provide help as cases rise in the state.

UP has come second in terms of new cases with 34,254 reported in last 24 hours.

Ten states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan — account for 75.01 per cent of the new cases.