Congresswoman Omar defends her seat in Minnesota primary

Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota survived a stiff Democratic primary challenge on Tuesday from a well-funded opponent. Omar, seeking her second term in November, easily defeated Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and mediator who raised millions to run against her.

Her win is the latest in a season of victories by a new generation of emboldened progressive lawmakers. She is one of two Muslim women elected to Congress and is known for her aggressive advocacy on liberal issues.

Omar and her allies gained confidence in her re-election chances after primary victory last week by fellow “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib in Michigan. The victory of Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who ousted a longtime St Louis-area congressman also boosted their spirits. They also claimed momentum from the renewed focus on racial and economic justice after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“Tonight, our movement didn’t just win,” Omar tweeted. “We earned a mandate for change. Despite outside efforts to defeat us, we once again broke turnout records. Despite the attacks, our support has only grown.”

Omar built a national profile that started as a refugee from Somalia and been elected to Minnesota Legislature just two years earlier. Her advocacy on liberal issues, and her eagerness to take on Donald Trump, made her even more prominent. After entering Congress with fanfare, Omar promoted controversy with comments about Israel and money that some fellow Democrats called anti-Semitic, and apologized.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, Omar supported a push by a majority of the Minneapolis city council to replace the city’s police department with something new.

John Hildebrand, a 47-year-old teacher in Minneapolis who voted for Omar, said her national profile is an advantage. “I think just her presence encourages other Muslims and Somalis to run for office and to seek to be represented,” he said. “I think she just engages people in the political system more and more.”