Consent letter from parents must for students to return to schools, edu dept tells HC

Hyderabad: The state education department on Wednesday briefed the Telangana high court that the school managements shall have to obtain a consent letter from parents, for the students to return to schools from July 1.

The education department’s response came after the high court questioned the government whether students of all classes should attend schools for physical classes. During the recent state cabinet meeting, the government had announced the re-opening of all the educational institutions from July 1.

Education department secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania informed the court that the concerned department will be issuing guidelines in a couple of days. He also clarified to the court that the online classes will also continue.

However, the high court opined that it was difficult to maintain physical distance in schools and directed the government to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks.