Conspiracy to deprive Muslims’ right to education in mother tongue

Hyderabad: There are 18 degree colleges across Telangana’s 33 districts where education up to BA and BCom are being given through Urdu. But for the past two years, there has been a deliberate attempt not to appoint lecturers on the vacant posts.

The BCom course has been abolished from an Urdu medium college in Nizamabad. Likewise, the BA course from another Urdu medium college in Siddipet was also abolished.

The BA degree in political science and BCom in economics has been abolished from Mahbubnagar women’s College where there were 4 posts of lecturer vacant for the past two years.

Also, there are 4 posts for lecturers in political science in Nizamabad’s Giriraj college which are vacant for the past two years.

Similarly, the lecturers posts in many Urdu medium colleges are not being filled for about two years which is used as a precursor to abolish the degree courses through Urdu.

There seems to be a pattern of first not appointing the lecturers for the vacant posts for some years and then abolishing the Urdu degree courses altogether.

The state government’s apathy towards the Urdu language in spite of its being the second official language is regrettable. There is an impression gaining ground in the Muslim community that their right to get education in their mother tongue is being deprived.