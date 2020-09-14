Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

By Sameer Published: 14th September 2020 8:36 am IST
uddhav thackeray

Mumbai: Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus front, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra.

“Whatever political storms come, I will face… I will fight coronavirus too,” Thackeray said in a televised public address.

A day after COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark, Thackeray said his government has done effective work to tackle the pandemic.

Speaking in the backdrop of political criticism over demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai and the way his government handled the Sushant Singh Rajpit death case, Thackeray assured people that he would fight the political crisis too.

READ:  Complaint filed against Kangana for insulting Uddhav Thackeray

“I will have to remove the mask of Chief Minister to respond topolitics. I don’t speak doesn’t mean I don’t have answers,” Thackeray said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close