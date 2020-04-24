UP constable quarantined after suspected of contracting COVID-19

Shahjahanpur: A constable involved in distribution of food packets to the needy here amid the lockdown has been quarantined after being suspected of contracting COVID-19.

“The sample of constable deputed at police response vehicle (PRV) has been sent for test. He has been quarantined in the medical college on Thursday,” Government Medical College, PRO, Puja Tripathi said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aparna Gautam, said the constable was playing an active role in providing food packets and other necessary items to the needy.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.