Constable shoots wife dead before killing himself

By Qayam Published: June 20, 2020, 11:27 am IST

Rajnandgaon: A police constable allegedly killed his wife before shooting himself with his service weapon in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night, he said.

Constable Mukesh Manhar lived with his family in his residential quarter on the premises of Manpur police station, located in a Naxal-affected area, Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Gorakhnath Baghel said.

As per the preliminary information, the couple had an argument over some issue on Friday night, following which the constable shot at his wife, Babita, before shooting himself dead with his SLR rifle, he said.

On hearing the gunshots, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found the couple lying in a pool of blood, he said.

They had died on the spot. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem and the rifle, which was lying beside the constable’s body, was seized, he said.

Their four-year-old daughter was also there in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that no suicide note was found.

Source: PTI
