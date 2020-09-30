Constitution of IMPAR Global Council

New Delhi: Indian Muslims diaspora is very important in terms of providing unique experiences, global connect and support for IMPAR to deliver on its objectives. During the last few months of our interactions with the NRI Muslims we realised they were equally concerned about the situation of the community and committed to support. In this context, we are pleased to announce the constitution of 17 member IMPAR Global Council, which aims to connect NRI Muslims and mobilise their expertise for various programs and initiatives. Later we shall nominate members from more countries and also appoint Country Coordinators;

1. Mr. Zuneid Yousuf, Chairman, MBI Group, Zambia

2. Dr Arshi Zaveri, CEO and Senior Advisor, Royal Family Office, UAE

3. Mr. Abbas Raza Alvi, President, Indian Crescent Society, Australia

4. Mr. Riaz Naqvi, Chairman, Advisory Board, Cupertino, California

5. Mr. Khalid Khan, Business Advisor, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. Mr. Juned Qazi, Chairman, Youth Coalition of India, USA

7. Mr. Irfan Mohammad Khan, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KPIC), Kuwait

8. Dr. Dilshad Ahmad, President, Indian Forum for Education, Riyadh, KSA

9. Mr. Bobby Naqvi, Editor, Gulf News, Dubai

10. Ms. Anjum Nayab, Lead Systems Engineer, USA

11. Dr. Khursheed Alam, Chairman & CEO, Academy of Advanced Studies & Training International, London

12. Dr. Irfan Khan, Professor, University of Maiduguri, Nigeria

13. Mr. Mohammad Haseeb, Oman Global Logistics Company (ASYAD), Sultanate of Oman, Muscat

14. Mr. Irshad Hussain, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, Doha

15. Dr. M. Faheem, Head of Indian Studies, Thammasat University, Thailand

16. Prof. Mohammad Israr, Professor, Sur University College, Sur, Sultanate of Oman

17. Dr. Shabihul Hassan, Chairman, Dr. Hassan’s Hospital & Diagnostic Centre, Abuja, Nigeria

I hope IGC evolves into a powerful platform over a period of time to connect Indian Muslims global diaspora to serve the intended purpose of empowering the community.

Dr. MJ Khan

www.impar.in