Construction of Sectt. Mosques to commence on Feb 26

Hyderabad: The State Government on Wednesday announced that it will commence the construction of two Mosques and other places of worship within the vicinity of New secretariat buildings on February 26.

This decision was taken after a day after the Chief Minister KCR visited and inspected the ongoing work at new Secretariat buildings.

A meeting was held on Wednesday at the BRK Bhavan Secretariat which was chaired by Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Ishwar. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem, Bodhan MLA Amer Shakeel also presided the meeting.

During the meeting it was decided that to lay foundation for constructing Mosques, Temple and a Church on February 26.

The ministers said that the cost of construction of temples, mosques and churches in the newly constructed secretariat would be borne entirely by the government. They clarified that the prayer halls along with the secretariat would also be completed in a timely manner. The ministers assured that there was no room for doubt and no need to worry.

Representatives of the three religions expressed satisfaction that they have full confidence in KCR’s commitment and dedication and are confident that the Places of worship will be built in a timely manner.

The Minister also appealed the Muslim leaders to submit their Masjid designs proposals. They assured that they would consider the design proposals.

They stated that another meeting would be held on Feb 10 or 11, 2021 in this regard.