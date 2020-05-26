Construction of Ram Mandir begins

Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das paid obeisance to deity Ram Lalla and announced the construction of the Ram temple from today.

Morning Puja preceeded the start of work.

Bulletproof material

After 27 years, on March 25, 2020, Lord Ram Lalla idol was moved out of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and was shifted in a palanquin to Manas Bhawan in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The makeshift temple structure is made of fibre and is bulletproof.

Donations

People have been donating huge amounts for the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya. Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple, said, “We are confident that there will be no shortage of money for the temple. People are donating huge sums of money for the project and we will make sure that the temple that is built is unmatched in magnificence and grandeur.”

5-acre plot for mosque

The Supreme Court on November 9, 2019 ended a century old dispute and paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya. While announcing its verdict, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said, “The faith of the Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the demolished structure is undisputed.”

The SC bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, DY Chandrachud, and S Abdul Nazeer asked the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

