Constructions on lakelands caused last year’s flooding in twin cities

Hyderabad: The committee formed to find out the reasons for flooding in twin cities during the rain last October submitted its report. The main reason, according to the report, for the flooding was the occupation of lake lands and water channels and flattening of lakes to construct high-rise buildings.

During the rain in October 2020 in twin cities, the flooding phenomenon came to the fore and the floodwater entered into homes in those areas which never witnessed flooding in the past.

The committee sent its report to the state government. The report blamed the occupation of lakelands, closure of water channels, and construction of high rise buildings for the flooding

According to the experts, no areas of the Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency ever witnessed flooding. But during the past few years, the lake lands were flattened and water channels were closed to construct apartments which led to the rainwater flooding the areas of this constituency.

This situation, according to the report, is the result of flattening Errakunta, Umda Sagar, Pallecheruv, Silkamcheru and other lakes and selling those lands. The reasons why there was no flooding in the past was because of these lakes which never filled to its brim and all the rainwater used to get accumulated in these lakes. But due to the illegal occupation of lakelands and its sale the people are paying the price. The report predicted that the people are likely to face such flooding during the next rainy season as well.