Consumer court tells Apple India to pay Iphone owner Rs 42k

Hyderabad: In a dispute between a citizen and Apple India Private Limited, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission here ruled in favor of the former and asked the tech giant Apple to pay over Rs. 42000 to hi over a faulty phone.

The complainant, N. Jayasurya, purchased an iPhone 6s from Apple onne in December 2018 and paid Rs. 22 633 for the same. The equated monthly installments were paid in full for the purchase. However, after five months of use, the phone started malfunctioning. Acting on the problem, the complainant approached a service showroom in Gachibowli wherein he was told to pay an astounding sum of Rs. 29,000 for replacing the device.

When the matter reached the consumer court, Apple India Pvt. Limited denied all the claims made by the complainant and stated that some accidental damage must have caused the phone to malfunction. Hence, warranty repair cannot be accorded to the same, it maintained.

However, based on the delivery report provided by the service center coupled with the warranty of one year promised by the company, the consumer court concluded that the complainant wasn’t in the wrong as there was no evidence to the contrary.

The court, in its ruling on July 27, directed the company to refund Rs. 22,633 to the complainant’s purchase of the phone alongside Rs. 15,000 as compensation for agony caused and also Rs. 5000 towards the cost of litigation.