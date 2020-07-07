Containment Zones a secret for its citizens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Even as the numbers of COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the Government of Telangana refuses to disclose the existing containment zones in Hyderabad.

This, incidentally, is a clear violation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines issued on June 29 to demarcate containment zones and make them public.

Up until the end of April, the Government had declared the containment zones and put up posters in all the containment clusters.

But now, when the cases are more in numbers and the spread is imminent, it chose to keep this information a secret. Had it disclosed the containment zones or clusters, the spread would have been controlled.

When a journalist took to Twitter to ask about containment zones in Hyderabad, many of them were taken by surprise by the existence of such zones.

Regarding this, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar agreed that such zones exist and that the state government has decided not to reveal any details about them.

According to the government-released bulletin, there are 10,646 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana on the 6th of July, with the death toll of 306. Yet, the State Government believes it is safe to keep the containment zones information under the wraps.

Meanwhile, whenever any media person tries to reach for information either the phones are left unanswered or are switched off. Despite constant calls to the mayor’s office or the zonal commissioners of the city, nothing seems to be of help.

It’s baseless and strange to see how the citizens are always seen uninformed and unaware of everything.