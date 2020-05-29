Containment zones in Delhi jump to 102

New Delhi: The total number of containment zones in the national capital jumped to 102 on Friday with the highest 21 active in the North district.

So far, a total of 50 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Friday — highest 12 from the West district.

Followed by the north district, the South East has 16 containment zones while the South districts has 13 zones.

Among those having the least zones were — New Delhi and West, each having three active zones. The South West has 12 such zones while the North West district has 10 containment zones.

The Central district has seven zones and the North East district has four zones while Shahdara district has eight zones.

Five containment zones are in the East district.

Covid-19 cases in the national capital crossed 17,000 on Friday.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.