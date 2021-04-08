Contempt case: Nalgonda collector asked to spend time on weekends at orphanage

Hyderabad: Telangana high court on Wednesday asked Nalgonda collector Prashanth J. Patil to do social service at orphanage for two hours on weekends as a punishment for contempt of court. He has to spend two hours on weekends for six months.

The court also said that the report certified by the orphanage officials and district principal judge of the district should be filled on October 30. The report should consist of the number of hours spent at the orphanage along with dates, the court ordered.

Meanwhile, retired district supply officer Sandhya Rani has been directed to arrange food for inmates of any of the orphanages located within a radius of 10 km from his residence. She should arrange the food on the coming Ugadi and Sriramanavami, the court added.

What was the case?

In 2015, a rice mill owner from Parvathagiri, Warangal district had filed a petition against revenue officials for not allotting paddy to his mill. After hearing the case, the court had passed an order in favour of the mill owner and asked the officials to supply paddy to the mill.

Later, the mill owner approached the court alleging that the officials did not comply with the order. Holding Patil, the then joint collector, civil supplies, Warangal district and Sandhya Rani guilty of contempt, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 2000 each.

When the officers filed an appeal in the court, the bench comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy asked them to do social work to avoid punishment.