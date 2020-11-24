‘Controversial’ titles put Akshay Kumar’s movies in trouble

Mumbai: Bollywood has had a long-standing affair with controversies. Be it the title of the film or any “controversial” scene, the list is endless. And now, Akshay Kumar’s latest movies have joined the bandwagon.



Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, who has given back to back super hit films in his over three decades of career, has been facing wrath from audiences over his “controversial” movie titles. Here’s a list of his latest and upcoming movies that received backlash.



1. Laxmii Controversy



Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Laxmii premiered on November 9, on Disney+Hostar. Laxmii, earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, was landed into a huge controversy for its title. On October 29, the film’s title was altered from ‘Laxmii Bomb’ to ‘Laxmii’ after a legal notice was sent to the makers on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena. As per the notice, the film’s original title, Laxmmi Bomb, was deemed disrespectful to Goddess Laxmi, which hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.



The notice demanded a change in the film’s title. Keeping in view the sentiments of viewers, the makers changed the film’s title to Laxmii.



2. Ram Setu



On November 14, Akshay Kumar launched his new project, titled Ram Setu. Akshay shared two posters of his upcoming project, one in Hindi and the other in English. The English poster is taglined, “Myth or Reality?” while the Hindi poster says: “”Sach ya kalpana?”.



But the movie poster did not go well with many. It’s the tagline “Myth or Reality?” has drawn negative reactions for Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. A section of netizens is trolling it for doubting the events in Hindu religion’s history.



3. Durgavati



Last year, in November it was announced that Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a movie titled Durgavati which will be directed by G. Ashok and Akshay Kumar, while Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra will be producing the film. And now, a few days before the film’s release on Amazon Prime, the makers have changed the title of the movie. Durgavati is now titled Durgamati.



The reason for the film’s name change has not been revealed as of now.

