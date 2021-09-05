Convertible ASUS ROG Flow x13 offers power-packed performance

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of beastly gaming machines, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is undoubtedly one of the most liked brands for gaming enthusiasts across the globe.

And its convertible gaming laptop “ROG Flow x13” — launched at Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2021 — might woo the audience once again.

The ROG Flow x13 is priced at Rs 1,39,990 and the XG Mobile is available in two configurations — RTX3070 with 8GB RAM priced at Rs 69,990 and RTX3080 with 16GB RAM that costs Rs 1,39,990.

The ultra-thin laptop is available with a 120Hz full HD panel or a high-res 4K panel that’s protected by tough Corning Gorilla glass and features a narrow-frame design.

We used the laptop for a while and here’s how it fared.

Unlike its predecessor, the ROG Flow x13 features a subtle design with the branding done on a metal nameplate.

We found that the 360-degree hinge does a great job in converting the laptop into different modes and it is sturdy and stands firmly in whichever position you keep it.

Users can leave it in clamshell mode for traditional laptop usage or flip the screen to the back to use it as a tablet. They can even switch it to tent or stand modes to increase cooling that lowers processor temperatures by up to 8-degree Celsius.

The ROG Flow x13 is an ultra-thin laptop that weighs 1.3 kilograms and is 15.8mm thin.

The laptop with a 13.4-inch display looks stunning. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button for that extra layer of security that worked perfectly fine.

One can choose between an immersive 4K panel and a full HD+ 120Hz panel for super-smooth gaming. Both are pantone validated with a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving more space for toolbars and tabs. Also, both panels are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, protecting the touchscreen-enabled panel.

Also, talking about the keyboard, we found it to be comfortable to use.

The convertible laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS clocked at 3.30GHz coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD. And for lag-free gaming, there’s an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. We found that it is powerful enough for tasks like playing games, editing files or photos, etc.

The ROG XG Mobile reinvents external graphics by combining performance and versatility with true portability and advanced vapour chamber cooling keeps the ROG XG Mobile’s graphics strong.

The ROG Flow x13 includes a 62Wh battery that can be charged via a 100W USB Type-C charger. We found it to be above average as it lasted for around half a day on a single charge.

The audio output is serviceable for a small room, as we did not found it to be very loud in a larger space.

Conclusion: ASUS ROG Flow x13 packs a powerful performance. It is definitely a boon for gamers at the same time it is also relevant for those who are looking thin and easy to carry laptops for office purposes, editing as well as general usage.