Coolie No.1 actor Sahil Vaid on working with David Dhawan

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Actor Sahil Vaid, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Coolie No.1, has shared his favourite memory of director David Dhawan who has helmed the comedy drama.

“I always loved having conversations with David sir about his film school days. He would tell me about his friend Naseeruddin Shah and then I would go to a rehearsal with Naseer sir and he would tell me stuff about David sir. The way the two of them praised each other was too cute. I see both of them as father figures. This is one of my favourite memories from the sets,” Sahil told IANS.

“The funniest memory I have of David sir is him looking at the monitor as if he was actually watching the movie in bits, if the performance was good, his face would light up. If it was bad, he would start frowning mid take. I remember one day he shouted, ‘yaar sahil mazaa nahi aaya, thoda hero ki tarah kar na yaar tu… Naseer ne sikhayi nahi hero wali acting?’,” Sahil recalled.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen essaying the lead roles in the new version of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake will be out on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas this year.

Source: IANS

