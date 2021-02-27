Cop shoots self dead in Delhi

By IANS | Published: 27th February 2021

New Delhi, Feb 27 : A policeman on duty in a PCR van allegedly shot himself dead on early Saturday morning in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tejpal, 55, was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

“An information regarding self firing was received at Moti Nagar police station at around 7.05 a.m. On reaching the hospital, it was learnt that ASI Tejpal was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by the PCR van driver, and was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

The ASI was residing at Rajnagar in Ghaziabad.

The PCR van is being examined by a crime team, and an investigation was underway.

