Cop who questioned Arnab Goswami tests positive for COVID-19: salve

Mumbai: Lawyer of Arnab Goswami claimed that one of the two senior cops who were part of the team that questioned the Republic TV founder has tested positive for COVID-19. This claim was made during the Supreme Court hearing.

It may be recalled that on 28th April, police had questioned Arnab Goswami for over 12 hours. The investigation was started after an FIR was filed against the Republic TV founder over his alleged objectionable comments against Sonia Gandhi.

Petition seeking quashing of FIR

These statements were made during the hearing of the petition filed by Goswami seeking quashing of FIR registered by Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, Secretary of Raza Educational Welfare Society. It is alleged that Goswami has indulged in communal disturbance over the gathering of migrants at Bandra.

Salve also said that he has no objection if the investigation of palghar incident remark case is handed over to CBI. However, senior Advocate Kapil Sibal objected to it.

Alleged objectionable remarks against Sonia Gandhi

It may be mentioned that during the TV debate over palghar incident, Arnab Goswami had made alleged objectionable remarks against Sonia Gandhi.

After the incident, FIRs were filed in Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the court clubbed all FIRs and transferred the case to Mumbai for investigation.

SC extends interim protection to Arnab Goswami

On Monday, Supreme Court extended interim protection to Arnab Goswami till further hearing.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.