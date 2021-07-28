Cops attack youth for not wearing mask; family says its because of him being Muslim

A 22-year-old blogger in Surat, Gujarat is currently critical in a comatose state after he was brutally thrashed by the police for not wearing a mask. The family, however, claims that he is beaten up because of his Muslim identity.

The youth identified as Samir Ansari is from Umra village in Gujarat’s Surat district. The incident took place on July 22.

Samir’s elder brother Tanveer Ansari was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media: “At around 9:10 pm on 22 July, Ammi (mother) called to Samir’s mobile phone to come home for dinner. The bell rang but he didn’t attend the call. Following several attempts, police picked up Ammi’s call and told us that Samir’s vehicle met with an accident and he was admitted to Civil Hospital. We reached the hospital soon. Samir was brought to the hospital in a naked condition. Later, we shifted him to the Apple Hospital in the city. Now, the doctors told us that he has multiple fractures in his head and my brother is in very critical condition,”

Accusing the police, Tanveer Ansari said that the cops attacked his brother brutally because of his Muslim identity.

“He was attacked because of his Muslim identity. There are many hate crimes against Muslims in the state. It is just a new episode of those crimes,” said Ansari.

“He is just 22 years old. A high school graduate who has been treated so brutally only because of his religious identity,” he added.

“My brother was wearing a mask but after drinking coffee, he didn’t wear the mask properly. The cops are saying that he jumped from the van after which he got hurt. It is false. When we went to pick him up, why were there no clothes on his body? There are many other injuries on his body, which clearly shows that the policemen had brutally beaten him first and when his health deteriorated, they took him to the hospital. Now, they are accusing my brother falsely,” Ansari went on to say.

Ansari told Maktoob that he will approach the judiciary against the policmen who attacked his brother.

The police sources told Maktoob that the City Commissioner of Police and the high echelons have been asked to investigate and take action against the responsible cops.