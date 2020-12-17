Cops disguise themselves as Pathans to arrest alleged criminals

Bhiwandi: A team of cops from Navghar police station in Bhayandar disguised themselves as pathans to arrest persons belonging to bol-bachchan gang who had allegedly committed robbery and chain snatching.

According to Free Press Journal report, the persons of the gang were committing crimes by impersonating themselves as policemen.

While investigation a chain snatching case, a police team led by API Yogesh Kale and API Roshan Devre under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil has identified the suspects from the CCTV footage.

Later, it was found that suspects are brothers aged 23 and 26 years.

When cops came to know that the duo is going to visit the Wafa Compound area in Bhiwandi, they disguised themselves to arrest the alleged criminals.

The cops who were in pathani suits on Tuesday have reached the locality in delivery tempo. As soon as they spotted the alleged culprits, police arrested the duo.

Although local people tried to help accused persons by attacking cops, the team managed to leave the locality along with the duo.  

