Cops to go tough against lockdown 4 violators

Hyderabad: As the state prepares for a shutdown extension till May 29, the Cyberabad Police have warned the people that whoever violates the lockdown norms will face strict action.

“The Cyberabad Police warns people of strict action if they are found violating lockdown norms. All the frontline officers would be on the ground monitoring movement of the people round the clock,” stated VC Sajjanar Commissioner, Cyberabad Police.

People are advised that no one should move on the roads between 7pm to 7am. Not only this, anyone found violating norms of lockdown norms will deal seriously as per law.

CP VC Sajjanar inspecting the check post during lockdown.

No one should go for morning or evening walk.

No social gathering including birthdays and other parties are allowed.

All shops, establishments, banks and offices should close by 6 pm so that they can reach homes by 7 pm. Any of these vehicles found moving after 7 pm will be seized

People are hereby instructed not to move on the roads with silly reasons like going to brother’s house, sister’s house etc.

The Cyberabad Police are seizing the vehicles of persons who are moving either without a valid reason or by violating the lockdown by booking cases under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other acts

Till now Cyberabad Police has booked over 9 lakh violators till now. 20,591 vehicles were seized since the lockdown was imposed of which 16,000 were two-wheelers, 1,401 three-wheelers, 2,246 four-wheelers, and 144 other vehicles.

Special drives round the clock were being conducted and cases booked against those violating lockdown rules. The traffic police booked a total of (contact and non-contact) 9, 15,182 cases against motorists for various violations.

Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar, once again reiterating the people to follow the lockdown norms seriously so, that the spread of COVID-19 Infection is arrested in the state.

