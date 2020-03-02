Cops warn against trending dangerous ‘tripping jump challenge’

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The latest trend over social media platforms referred to as the ‘tripping jump challenge’ or ‘skull breaker challenge’ has traveled from Europe, where it began, now came to India.

“This new trend is mostly reported in schools and colleges where students attempt to perform the trick but unfortunately gain several head injuries, said Commissioner of Police — Cyberabad VC Sajjanar.

What is the tripping jump challenge?

The prank involves two so-called friends, each standing on different sides of someone and tricking him/her into jumping. This is seemingly done to see who can jump the highest. Once the person in the centre is in the air, the others kick his feet outwards resulting in the victim falling flat on their backs.

Beware of ‘Tripping Jump Challenge’, a dangerous prank – TV9

Sometimes this person in the middle lands on the ground head first, thereby resulting in physical injury or even disability.

Adolescents in foreign countries who carried out this challenge have caused injuries and even deaths. The teenagers’ curiosity to try new fads such as this prank could result in minor as well as serious injuries or even physical disability.

The Commissioner of Police urged schools and parents to warn pupils to not imitate the prank. He requested them to pay more attention to children’s use of social media. Upon discovering that children are attempting this tripping jump challenge, students should be attuned to the physical and legal consequences of performing such stunts.

