Corales Puntacana Championship: Lahiri, Atwal make cut

Punta Cana (Dominican Republic): India’s Anirban Lahiri and Arjun Atwal made the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship by producing contrasting performances in the second round of the tournament.

Lahiri, 33, made a good start and was 3-under through 12 holes. However, he dropped a lot of shots in the remainder to finish even par. Despite that, he squeezed inside the cut line of 3-under 141 as 74 professionals made it to the weekend.

Forty-seven year-old Atwal, who was playing the same group as Lahiri, birdied two of his last three holes and somehow managed to make the cut.

Akshay Bhatia (69-73) and Daniel Chopra (75-80), meanwhile, missed the cut.

Hudson Swafford led the field with 12-under total, while Sean O’Hair (67-67), Luke List (69-65) and Justin Suh (67-67) were Tied-second at 10-under.

