‘Corn silks (bhutte k baal), a remedy for many ailments’

Faridabad: Mr Vinod Satija and Mrs Varsha Satija want to share a wonder home remedy with you for enlarged prostate and other ailments.

Mr Satija was suffering from enlarged prostate problem and his doctor advised him to go for surgery. He submitted all the necessary documents to the hospital and was ready for surgery.

In the meantime, his wife googled and found a simple, economic but very effective remedy—the Corn Silks (bhutte k baal). While going to hospital, they came across a corn seller and purchased some corncobs (bhutta). Mr Satija changed his mind and avoided surgery.

Psoriasis

Mrs Satija was suffering from psoriasis, a disease that the doctor told, has no treatment and directed that she would have to live on medicines.

So, both wife and husband started drinking the decoction of corn silk thrice in a day—morning, afternoon and at night before meals. They both got rid of their illnesses. Mrs Satija was cured of her psoriasis and Mr Satija of enlarged prostate and also herpes. They also shed almost 5kg of their weight.

He says, the method of preparing corn-silk-decoction is to take two cups of water, put some corn silks and boil it until it reduces to one cup. It should be drunk warm as tea three times a day.

Risk of abortion

Mr. Satija warns that corn silk decoction should not be used by pregnant women as there is a risk of abortion.

Mr. Satija is a pharmacist and appreciates this remedy very much. He thanks God that they have been cured with a simple remedy that his wife found on Google and wanted to share with everyone as he has already tried it and did not find any harmful effects except for the pregnant.

He says these Corn Silks increase immunity as it has Zinc, Calcium, vitamin C, magnesium and B12. It reduces weight, controls BP, diabetes, cholesterol, treats enlarged prostate gland and herpes.

Mr Satija says that this treatment is very economic and while we purchase corn cobs to enjoy corn, instead of throwing the silks away, we can use them as a medicine. He utters a saying ‘Hing lagi na phitkari rang chowkha hi chowkha.’ (no need for asafetida or potash alum to get colour) Meaning; to get something without much effort.