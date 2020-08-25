Corona cases to flatten by September end: Health Director

Hyderabad: Corona cases have come down in GHMC area now and will be less in the state by September end, Telangana health Director Dr Srinivas Rao today said.

Addressing a media conference here he asserted that they have significantly increased corona tests in the city and districts. The corona spread was controlled in GHMC area and will sure come down in the districts by September end he said.

The health director expressed concern there is going on a campaign that the state government is not conducting adequate tests for corona. We have conducted 10.21 lakh tests so far as per ICMR and central government guidelines he claimed. The government is to take action on some private hospitals for hefty fees collection from corona patients he said

He warned of serious action against such hospitals which have to follow government fees structure. Corona death rate in Telangana is less than that of national death rate Srinivas Rao said. There is no need of fear for the virus which can be contained by following Corona protocols, the official said.

The health director said that wearing masks, sanitising hands and maintaining social distance will help people get rid of the Corona spread. There is more awareness among people now as they are trying to overcome Corona spread by having tests he said.

Srinivas Rao asked people to get tested if they have any symptoms without delay or negligence. The people have to be cautious as seasonal diseases like Dengue, chicken gunya, Malaria, typhoid and others may hit them.