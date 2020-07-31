Corona fear: Owner denies tenant entry, family stays in hospital

Hyderabad: A house owner in Telangana’s Jagtial district did not let enter his tenant after he was found corona positive.

When the man was found infected, he was taken to a hospital; since there were no vacant beds at the hospital, he was asked to stay at home. When he reached his rented house, the owner did not let him inside.

With the help of police intervention, the man could be admitted to the hospital. While, his family is also in quarantine in another room of the hospital.

In another recent heart-breaking incident, a woman who defeated coronavirus and returned home had to spend the night outside on the road. Her son did not allow the woman to enter the house. Along with his wife, he locked the house and escaped from the rear door.

