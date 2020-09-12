Corona is over, says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Mamata Banerjee conspiring against BJP by imposing lockdown and stopping party from hosting public meetings claims Dilip Ghosh.

By Hussain Saify Published: 12th September 2020 6:48 pm IST
Dilip Ghosh
Photo: BJP West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh/IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh claims that the pandemic is over and yet the lockdown and other restrictions are continued to exist in the state.

He further claims that the move is made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee specifically to stop the BJP from holding public meetings ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the coming year.

These claims were made when Ghosh was addressing a rally in the Hoogly District on Wednesday.  zThe rally saw no signs of social distancing being followed

READ:  Faisal Ali Shah former mutavalli of Dargah Yousufain ends life

That too, while the country ranks second position worldwide with 95000 cases daily and the state with 3000 daily cases.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close