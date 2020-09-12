Corona is over, says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh claims that the pandemic is over and yet the lockdown and other restrictions are continued to exist in the state.

He further claims that the move is made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee specifically to stop the BJP from holding public meetings ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the coming year.

#Corona চলে গেছে!



দিদিমণি শুধু শুধু ঢং করছেন, lockdown করছেন যাতে BJP মিটিং মিছিল না করতে পারে!



Corona is Gone! Didi is uselessly imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies: Dilip Ghosh pic.twitter.com/E20mcfph29 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ – কলকাতা (@iindrojit) September 10, 2020

These claims were made when Ghosh was addressing a rally in the Hoogly District on Wednesday. zThe rally saw no signs of social distancing being followed

That too, while the country ranks second position worldwide with 95000 cases daily and the state with 3000 daily cases.