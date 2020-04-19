Corona risk increasing, stay at home: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the risk of coronavirus is increasing and urged all city residents to stay indoors as 186 of the 736 tests conducted a day earlier returned positive result.

“Of the 736 corona tests conducted in Delhi on Saturday, 186 tested positive. These are not good signs. Areas where corona patients have been found were sealed and declared hotspots. The risk of corona has not gone away. It is increasing. Appeal to all, stay in homes,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

In Delhi, about 1,900 coronavirus cases have been reported so far, with 43 deaths.

While 207 have recovered, 1,643 cases are active as on Sunday morning.

About 80 containment zones have been set up across the city after corona cases were found in various localities.

In the current situation, the Delhi government has decided to not relax the lockdown from Monday, as announced by the Centre.

However, a review meeting will be held on April 27 to assess the situation.

Source: IANS

