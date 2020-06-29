Corona scare in Hyderabad: People avoid weekly vegetable markets

Hyderabad: Amid spurt in coronavirus cases in Greater Hyderabad limits, the government has left people on their own responsibility with regard to taking precautionary measures. But the surge in positive COVID cases has led many traders to opt for self-imposed lockdown in many areas of the city.

Following a spike in coronavirus cases during the past 3 days, less footfalls have been witnessed in markets especially in the new city and city outskirts. People have kept themselves away from business activities. People are scared of visiting local markets due to coronavirus in Malkajgiri and its surrounding areas. They feel that social distancing is difficult to be maintained in vegetable and grain markets which is the main cause of spread of virus.

Associations of colonies located in Malkajgiri and surrounding areas have advised people to take strict preventive measures while visiting weekly vegetable markets in their areas. Representatives of various associations called on Malkajgiri municipal commissioner and suggested to close the weekly vegetable markets until the situation gets better.

Residents of Malikarjun Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Dayanand Nagar and Uttam Nagar have started avoiding weekly vegetable markets. Besides people are taking extraordinary precautions in purchasing fruits and grains. According to sources, nearly 150 vegetable and fruits vendors roam about the city and set up markets in various areas of the city. However, following rise in coronavirus cases the residents are avoiding visiting these markets.

Source: Siasat news