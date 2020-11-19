‘Corona’ store opened 7 years ago in Kerala reaps good business amid pandemic

Syed AzamUpdated: 19th November 2020 12:45 pm IST
Kottayam: Seven years ago, when George, a Kerala-based businessman decided to name his shop ‘Corona’ in Kottayam’s Kalathippady area here, little did he know that his store would attract customers just by the name amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the association of my shop’s name to the coronavirus pandemic, I am seeing more and more visitors coming in daily. My business is floursing because of this,” George told ANI.

Located in Kalathippady here, he sells plants, pots, plants, lamps, and other materials.

According to him, the term ‘corona’ means ‘crown’ in Latin hence, he named his shop the same as he deals with interior decorating items.

The shop was seen decorated with plants and lamps displaying the exclusive collection.

Source: ANI

