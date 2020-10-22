Corona surge continues in Kerala, 8,369 more test positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 : In yet another day of high numbers of daily coronavirus cases, Kerala on Wednesday reported 8,369 more infections as its test positivity rate continued to hover above 13 per cent.

“The day saw 6,839 recoveries while active cases climbed up to 93,425. As many as 2,67,082 patients have been cured so far. With 26 more Covid fatalities, the state’s death toll now is 1,232,” Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a statement here.

As many as 62,030 samples was tested in the past 24 hours.

Across the state, 2,80,232 people are under observation at various places, including 23,016 in hospitals. Corona hotspots in Kerala total 617.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.